ANDERSON — After her first husband passed away in 2005, Freida Silvers didn’t want to eat breakfast by herself. She decided to go to her favorite breakfast place — McDonald’s.
While talking with a man named Shirley Peppers he told her the name of his friend Laverne “Jack” Leffel.
“He said, ‘His name’s Laverne.’ I stood there just cracking up when Laverne was walking in,” Freida said.
The next morning, Peppers got up from the table to go to work, leaving her and Jack alone. She sat down beside him and the two started talking.
“And that’s how we finally got together,” she said.
Freida told Jack if he wanted to chat more, he should come to her home.
The two were married Dec. 2, 2012.
They were married eight years until Jack passed away in November 2020.
Freida found herself needing companionship again.
She turned to McDonald’s again. The 92-year-old goes to the McDonald’s off Broadway Street nearly every morning to join a group of men she considers her “buddies.”
About 7 a.m. most mornings, Freida can be seen sipping a small coffee, eating a little something and enjoying conversation.
On a recent Tuesday morning, the group included Mike Morgan, Tim Chambers, Joel Burrell, John Edmonson, Frank Patterson and Peppers.
Their grandchildren and previous occupations were items of discussion. No matter the topic, the group always found something to laugh about.
Edmondson said he built a chicken coop with wheels to make it easier to move. This elicited laughter from the group.
McDonald’s isn’t the only regular activity on Freida’s agenda. Every year, she puts out a garden with all sorts of vegetables. She’s also an active member of Main Street Church of God and an organist.
Edmonson, better known as “Farmer John,” remembers Freida playing the organ at the Madison County Fair many years ago.
Freida said her first husband got her into playing the organ. After Freida expressed interest, Jack took her to a local music store.
She thought she was getting a keyboard; she had no idea it would be an organ.
The 92-year-old said as long as she can be active, she’ll keep doing it.