ANDERSON — What's great about Madison County, particularly, Anderson? A lot of things, according to local artist Kathaleen "Kathy" Wessel.
Wessel and her husband Gary moved from Fishers.
"My husband and I met at Anderson University, so we're familiar with Anderson," she said. "We just felt like we were in a rat race in Fishers. We really didn't know most of our neighbors.
"We decided on Anderson because of the people; everyone we've met has been nice."
Wessel conceived the project after obtaining a $2,000 fellowship as a result of completing the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur workshop hosted by On-Ramp, a subsidiary of the Indiana Arts Commission, in September 2022.
Fellowship requirements dictate that she create a project involving her community in some way.
As a result, she decided to create "Riches of Madison County," a series of paintings highlighting various entities in the county.
Surrounding each painting is a theme. Those themes include waterways, industry, Anderson University, people of Madison County, architecture, and harness racing.
Wessel has 10 paintings planned, six of which are already complete.
The paintings will be displayed during her show at A-Town Center Inc. on June 2 as part of a First Friday event. The exhibit will last the entire month of June at varying hours; updates are available via their Facebook page.
Levi Rinker, art director for A-Town Center Inc., reached out to Wessel and Cynthia Frank, both of whom received the On-Ramp fellowship. Only Wessel responded.
From there, the two worked out an agreement which allowed Wessel to utilize a studio space as an artist in residence. The agreement is to last for one year, but can be renewed.
Art is more than a passion for Wessel. It's also her livelihood.
After losing her job nearly three years ago, she decided to paint full time while taking care of her elderly mother and founded Artist 2 the King.
Wessel said she takes orders for paintings of various kinds. Most recently, she completed a set of hand-painted greeting cards for a client.
Those wanting more information can visit her website which contains contact information for any business inquiries.