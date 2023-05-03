ANDERSON — The Anderson Art Alliance will be kicking off its First Friday series with a Cinco De Mayo celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
First Fridays are hosted by the Anderson Art Alliance the first Friday of every month.
Festivities will include piñata filling. Piñatas can be picked up at Anderson Museum of Art and A Town Center, according to Mandee Mikulski, executive director for Anderson Museum of Art.
Participating arts organizations will supply candy for the piñatas, according to Mikulski. Such organizations are included in a map on the AMOA website; all but the bars will be providing candy to children.
Levi Rinker, art director for A Town Center Inc., said bars could provide candy for adults who wish to fill a piñata.
A Town Center is one of those organizations. However, that will not be its only activity.
Artists affiliated with A Town Center Inc. will be showing their work.
Kelly Douramacos will be showing her sculptures made from cardboard.
Douramacos combines art and current events for her latest work, including a piece called “Going Backwards.”
“It is a large cardboard and newspaper piece that is focusing on women’s stories,” she said.
“The laws surrounding women’s rights, I think are going backwards. I think our parents’ generation seemed to have a lot more freedom over their body, over the choices than what we’re going into now. We’re working backwards.”
Exhibitions will continue throughout the month of May.
Guests can purchase gifts made by local artisans and vendors at Anderson Museum of Art during Friday’s festivities, according to Mikulski.
Other organizations participating in the festivities include Mainstage Theatre, Oakley Brothers Distillery, BYOB, the Hole in the Wall, and Cultured Urban Winery.
The evening will conclude with dance lessons from Ballet Folklorico, a group specializing in traditional Mexican dance. Lessons take place from 6:45 to 7 p.m. after its performance from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.