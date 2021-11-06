Local crafter hosts holiday market

CHESTERFIELD — For the second year, Adrienne Murphy will host the Chesterfield Holiday Market, which was unable to occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is back this year in full swing.
Murphy is the owner of Murphy and Co., which sells homemade wooden signs.
“I started it because I often attend similar markets as a vendor as well as a customer and I wanted to bring a fun market with lots of Christmas cheer to the Chesterfield area,” Murphy said.
This year, the Holiday Market will feature about 50 vendors selling crafts, food, jewelry and home décor.
“They’re pretty much all small, local businesses. We are having Quack Daddy Donuts out of Pendleton, so that’s always a big draw,” Murphy said.
The cost to enter the Holiday Market is $2 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local organization.
“A portion of our proceeds are going to go to the Union Township Food Pantry in Chesterfield,” Murphy said.
The Chesterfield Union Township Food Pantry allows for residents of Chesterfield to come and get free food every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It’s local, right there near our event, and also I used to volunteer there occasionally when I was working at a church there in town,” Murphy said. “I just know some of the people involved and I know it’s a really good program.”
In addition to vendors, shoppers will also get to experience holiday themed music playing in the background, and hot dogs, chips and soda will be available for purchase.
“We’re just super excited and all of all vendors are really excited,” Murphy said.
The Holiday Market will be held on Nov. 20 at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.