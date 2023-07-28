ANDERSON — The old saying, “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” may be true for books, but what about movie trailers?
Jack Lugar, a film professor at Anderson University, remembered seeing the trailer for “City Slickers,” a 1991 comedy about three city slickers attempting to reignite their masculinity via a cattle drive, which made him laugh out loud.
“I got in the movie theater and there were no new jokes,” Lugar said.
“All of the jokes were in the trailer. From now on, when I watch a (comedy) trailer and it’s got too many funny things happening, I’m skeptical that it may not really be as funny as that two-minute trailer.”
To keep people from having the same disappointment, Lugar offered five tips for keeping bad experiences in the trailer stage in hopes of saving moviegoers time and money.
Tip 1: Find your type
Moviegoers often prefer a certain type of film, whether dramas, action adventure or comedies. Moviegoers should ask themselves — what do I love?
For Lugar’s daughter-in-law, it’s horror. She told Lugar she enjoys being in a dark room with others and getting a good scare.
Lugar used to be an action fan but has since moved on to dramas.
Knowing what you like can help moviegoers narrow things down.
Tip 2: Star quality
Movies are nothing without great performances from great actors, whether they be Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise or Cillian Murphy.
Lugar recommended paying attention to who the stars are and if they enjoy seeing them perform.
Tip 3: Pay attention to directors
Actors aren’t the only ones who can make a film great, directors can too. Lugar said directors often have a signature style, which plays out in their films.
He used the example of Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, both of whom took top spots on the summer box office list with “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
Lugar said Gerwig is known for her comedic timing and memorable endings, while Nolan is a deep thinker, who often focuses on parent-child relationships.
Nolan’s films are long and often take time to resolve.
Whichever of these fits a moviegoer’s palate, he said, is the one they should pick.
Tip 4: Is the plot compelling?
This involves more of a gut feeling than an objective criteria, according to Lugar. Does the trailer give audiences a sense of the story?
Lugar used the film “Asteroid City” as an example.
“I watched the trailer for Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and I have no idea what this is about but because I know it’s Wes Anderson, I have a clear idea of what I’m going to get if I go watch it,” he said.
Tip 5: Can it wait?
Warner Brothers, Disney, Paramount and other major studios have streaming services. Do you want to see it bad enough to see it in theaters, or can it wait?
Lugar used this last tip during the interview. He has several movies he’d like to see this summer but said some may be worth waiting on.
His daughter recently saw “Barbie” and raved about how much she enjoyed it. Lugar, though happy for his daughter, said he would most likely wait until “Barbie” came out on a streaming service.