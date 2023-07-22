  • Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin

Colonel Archibald Gracie IV (Steven Jackson) tells audiences his story during a dress rehearsal for A Night On the Titanic at Madison County Historical Society on July 24 and Oct. 23.

Archibald

Steven Jackson, also known as Col. Archibald Gracie, talks about his time as a passenger aboard the Titanic.

ANDERSON — Anderson Native Charles Hallace Romaine stepped away from gambling the night away for a stroll on the ship’s deck when he heard a loud crunch.

Romaine was aboard the RMS Titanic when the ship’s hull scraped against the an iceberg several times, creating gaps in its watertight hull.

Romaine felt the ship tilt, so much so, the highball he’d been sipping slid from the table.

“’We’re sinking,’” someone said as the ship’s descent continued.

Romaine recollected such details in an interview with the Chicago Daily Journal, said Melody Hull, president of the Madison County Historical Society.

The society is offering people a chance to step back onto the infamous ship with “A Night on the Titanic” on Monday at its downtown location, 15. W. 11th St.

Seats for Monday’s performance have been filled. However, there will be another performance on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

“I think it is by far the best presentation we’ve ever done, said Madison County Historian Steve Jackson. “Rather than it being a lecture, which in part it is, we’re telling the story through the other actors.

“I think people will go away from this and remember more of the story for the way it’s being presented than just going and hearing a lecture.”

Something's cooking

An actress portraying a sous chef recounts the menu on April 15, the day the Titanic sunk.

Those attending will learn more about Romaine’s journey from a dirt poor farmhand to a wealthy stockbroker and how he landed on the Titanic.

The Madison County Historical Society will also bring in a few notable passengers to discuss their time on the ship, including its demise.

One of the passengers was Col. Archibald Gracie IV, who wrote “The Truth About the Titanic.”

The book was published by Gracie’s family after his death in 1913. It was the first book about what had happened.

More than a catastrophe, for Hull, the Titanic is symbol of life on Earth.

“It’s a cross-section of humanity; east and west, north and south, different ethnicities, and they are all on this beautiful capsule floating in eternity,” she said.

Hull hopes the audience will see the need to appreciate one another.

Place setting

A table lined with period-appropriate table settings and other items was featured at Wednesday’s dress rehearsal of “A Night on the Titanic.” The Madison County Historical Society is offering people a chance to step back onto the infamous ship with its performance event.

Did you know?

Gracie was not the only Archibald aboard the Titanic. Archibald Butt, former aide to Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, was the other one.

Isidor of Macy's department store fame, and his wife, Ida, were also on board. Both tragically died. Isidor's body was recovered, Ida's body is yet to be found.

Source: Madison County Historical Society