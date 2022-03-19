ANDERSON — In December 2015, Scott Stottlemyer was told he had prostate cancer. He spent the first four months of the following year reflecting on the diagnosis, wondering how much time he had left.
“It was dark at first,” he said. “You just have to process it. When the doctor walks in the room and gives you the news, it hits hard.”
In early May he began radiation treatments. On his way to his first appointment, he drove past a life-sized wire sculpture of a Native American man on horseback. It caught his attention and set him to thinking about a hobby that, to that point in his life, had remained unpursued.
“Driving to your first cancer treatment, there’s a lot of contemplating going on,” he said. “It was like, ‘I never got around to that. I think I would like to.’ ”
He went home and, that night, finished his first piece of art, a metal flower.
Soon, other projects began to occupy his time and — importantly — distract him from the anxiety of his condition. Before much time passed, he had an assortment of steam-punk-style lamps, metal orbs, a garden gate featuring cattails and other items.
Those creations, gradually increasing in complexity, served as a prelude to his most ambitious piece: a giant wind-powered kinetic sculpture featuring 672 measuring spoons.
“I had been working on this for a few years, and would come up against an engineering struggle, and I’d box it away for a few months,” said Stottlemyer, who works part-time as a laser operator at CB Fabricating. “Then I’d have an idea and I’d bring it back out and work on it some more. This last time, about four or five months ago, I decided it’s time, I’m not going to box it back up.”
Stottlemyer’s work is on display this month at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson. The cooperative’s founder, Levi Rinker, said the exhibit has been one of the center’s most popular in recent memory.
“It’s probably one of the greatest shows we’ve had because of the interaction people have,” Rinker said, gesturing toward the sculpture. “People will sit down here for hours throughout the evening and just sit and talk and kind of absorb it. You almost want one in your living room.”
Stottlemyer has been gratified by the feedback and well wishes from those who have seen his work. He believes that the display tells an encouraging story, illustrating how exploring his passion helped see him through perhaps the most trying time in his life.
“It’s just good therapy to go out and work with your hands, get creative,” he said. “It totally takes your mind off of your troubles or what’s going on, and before long it helped me just kind of develop a mentality that I am more than my problems.
“There has been a lot of positive feedback,” he added. “I’m glad that I started showing my art. It’s nice that people appreciate it.”
