Local poet to host poetry reading, book signing

CHESTERFIELD — Local poet David Allen will host a poetry reading and book signing at My Little Shop and Coffee Bar in Chesterfield in early February.
Allen will be selling signed copies of his newest book, “Deadlines Amuse Me.”
“This (‘Deadlines Amuse Me’) is a sticker that I had over my desk in Okinawa in the news bureau,” he said.
Allen is a retired journalist with a 36-year run, having worked for newspapers in Virginia and Indiana. Most recently, he served overseas as bureau chief and senior reporter on Guam and Okinawa for Stars and Stripes, a daily newspaper for the military community overseas.
Allen was born in South Carolina and raised in Long Island, New York.
In 2010, Allen moved back to Indiana to be closer to his children. Three of his kids and eight of his grandkids live in the Anderson area.
Aside from journalism, Allen also writes poetry and has his work published in various magazines and publications.
“I’ve been writing ever since I can remember,” Allen said. “When I was a little older, I wrote my own rock lyrics.”
He noted that he has an abundance of journals of his writing throughout the years.
While abroad in Okinawa, Allen started writing poetry more frequently, as there was a place that would host open-mic nights.
Allen now hosts open mic nights at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at A Town Center in Anderson.
He formerly served as the vice president of the Poetry Society of Indiana.
He mentioned that he has a number of poems that reflect on his time as a journalist and other important moments of his life.
His other books are “The Story So Far,” “(more)” and “Type Dancing.” All four of his books are available for purchase on Amazon.
After the poetry reading, Allen said there will be time for an “open mic” where anyone can read their poetry.
Ruth Clark, owner of My Little Shop and Coffee Bar, came up with the idea for the event.
“Anything that I can do to promote local artisans, I think is wonderful,” Clark said.
Clark said that the reading is not only a way for Allen to promote his book, but a way for the community to come together.
The poetry reading and book signing will be held on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. My Little Shop and Coffee Bar is located at 3 S. Washington St. in Chesterfield. There will be free food and drinks, and door prizes.
Additional parking for the event will be at Pizza King across the street from Clark’s shop.
