ANDERSON — Athletes in their 90s are not an unusual sight at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
These elders and other bowlers age 50 and over gathered Monday afternoon for Senior Leagues.
Bud Stewart and his team, the Purple Pin Eaters, were among those competing.
The outgoing 91-year-old has bowled for nearly 72 years, starting out at Lapel Lanes and then moving to Rustic Lanes, formerly known as Rain’s Bowling Gardens on Anderson’s north side before transferring to Cooper’s Sport Bowl, now known as Championship Lanes.
When Stewart started, his mantra was “bowl at least a 200.” That mantra motivated success, including a perfect game of 300 sometime in the 70s.
His dedication nearly cost him something even more meaningful: his marriage.
“I went and bought a new ball, shoes, and everything. She didn’t think we could afford it,” he said.
Barbara later joined a league with her husband until she passed away in December 2018.
Barbara was inducted into Anderson’s United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Hall of Fame in October 2018 alongside her husband, who was inducted in 1987.
Bud’s philosophy has since changed slightly, to “get out and have fun.” He said bowling allows him to spend time with friends and provides a good reason to leave the house.
It also helps him stay healthy and active. Bud was prepared to quit last year but said his doctor told him to keep it up.
Catching up to peers like Rozella Baldwin, who’s been bowling for nearly 80 years, could be another reason to continue.
Monday, Baldwin proved age is only a number as she threw the ball down the lanes with precision.
Baldwin bowls twice a week, saying it allows her to socialize.
Gene Kersey, 89, bowls twice a week. The sport keeps him moving and provides a social outlet, he said.
Kersey has bowled since he was 13. At that time, he worked as a pin setter at Muncie Bowling Center and would bowl during his free time.
Kersey spent half of his more than 50-year bowling career in Muncie.
In 1989, Kersey was inducted into the Delaware County USBC Bowling Hall of Fame.
At that time, Kersey achieved a personal best of 299, a near perfect score. Nearly 25 years ago, he started bowling in Anderson, where he currently resides.
Local senior leagues have been around for more than 50 years, according to Bill Kendall, association manager for the Anderson chapter of the United States Bowling Congress, bowling’s national governing body.
In its more than five decades, Anderson’s hall of fame has multiple members, a few of whom were bowling Monday, including Baldwin (1987), former county surveyor John Manship (1987), Terry Wallace (2004), Bill Kendall (2006), and Hugh Harrison (2012).