Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Super Mario Brothers” — 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22; and 7:15 p.m. Sunday (on the small screen); “AIR” — 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22; and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 7:15 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament every Thursday evening. Buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $80. $15,000, starting stack.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.; shuffleboard every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson First Church, 2300 Jackson St., Anderson: Colton Dixon — 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Noble Wine & Spirits Thundercar 100 — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and ASA/CRA Champion Racing Association Super Series Late Model 125 — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Live music with Layla Price — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 21; and DJ Tone at the Turntable — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke with Elaine — 7:30 p.m. to ? Wednesdays; Open Jam on Fridays; Boggy Branch Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and Pop Rox — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 29.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; Somewhere South — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22; Pasttime Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson: “Sister Act” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson: Stronger Together Benefit Ride for Lil’ Miracles 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Hits & Hymns with Anderson, Goldman & Webb — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St., Lapel: Spring Show with Booze Hounds Bluegrass — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon. Beginner/Intermediate paint class 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Blueline Music — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
SouthPark Cafe, 421 E. 23rd St., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 22.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Shawn Richards — 8 p.m. Friday, April 21.
York Performance Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Anderson Symphony Orchestra presents “The Music of Women Composers” — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22.