Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Tom & Jerry,” 4 and 6 p.m. Friday; “Mortal Kombat,” 8 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday. Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. DJ Buddy Patterson. Admission, $5.
American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel: All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria: “Arsenic & Old Lace,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, call 765-639-3282.
Downtown Anderson: Sertoma Club’s 26th annual Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix Race, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Pop Rox Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; Blue 32 Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. No cover charge.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Rock Garage, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Zach Day Acoustic, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Bird Watch, 9-11 a.m. Saturday; “Strutt Your Mutts,” 4 p.m., Sunday.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: High Street Band, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Levi Driskell, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
