Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Super Mario Bros Movie” — 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30; (small screen) 9:15 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29; 7:15 p.m. Sunday; “Evil Dead Rise” — 9:15 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29; 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30; (small screen) — 7:15 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30; “Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — 7 p.m. Thursday, My 4; 4 and 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 5; 3:30 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and Sunday, May 7.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Poker — every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.; euchre every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday; Mystery Train Band — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: ASA/CRA Super Series Late Models — gates open, 4 p.m.; heat races begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Spring Championships — Saturday, May 6.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: O.K. Boomer — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Live music with Director’s Jazz — 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke with Elaine — 7:30 p.m. to ? Wednesdays; Open Jam on Fridays; and Pop Rox Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; Pasttime Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Crossroads Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave. (campus of Ball State University), Muncie: The Golden Age of Hollywood — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Mystery Train Band — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson: Hits & Hymns with Anderson, Goldman & Webb — 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 Meridian St., Ingalls: Karaoke — 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Nickel Plate Express, 825 Forest Drive, Noblesville: Sunrise Express — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: Five-year anniversary celebration noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon.
Sursa Hall, 1890 W. Riverside Ave. (on the campus of Ball State University), Anderson: Ball State Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony — 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Ethan Olvey — 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; and Levi Driskell — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.