Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Mortal Kombat” — 7 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: The Walker Band, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday. Open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; Katrelle Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and Northside Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 8. No cover charge.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Claypool Black, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: John Frees, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Grace Holiness Church, 3325 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Union Bible College choir, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Chicken-and-noodles dinner, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St., Middletown: Family Paint Night, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Upside Down Band, 9 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Roller Live with Band on the Run, 8 p.m. Saturday.
