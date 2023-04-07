Ale Emporium, 11501 Geist Pavilion Drive, Fishers: That ’90s Band — 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 7.
Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Super Mario Brothers Movie” — 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9; (small screen) — 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9; “Jesus Revolution” — 1 p.m. Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9; (small screen) — 4:30 and 7:30 Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 9.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament every Thursday evening. Buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $80. $15,000, starting stack.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.; shuffleboard every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo — 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish and frog leg dinners, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out).
American Legion Post 46, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton: J&R — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson:
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: 23rd running of the Glen Niebel Classic featuring the Kenyon Midget Series — gates open at 3:30 p.m. and racing gets under way at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Wine & Canvas — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Gordon Brooks — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Daleville Junior/Senior High School Apparel Store, 8400 S. Bronco Drive, Daleville: Daleville-Salem Territory Fire Protection Territory’s annual Easter egg hunt — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke with Elaine — 7:30 p.m. to ? Wednesdays; Open Jam on Fridays.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday; broasted chicken dinners every Tuesday; fish dinners every Friday night; line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night; Reminisce Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8; DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Elks Lodge 484, 309 S. Main St., New Castle: Stella Luna & The Satellites — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 8.
Elm Street Brewing Co., 519 N. Elm St., Muncie: Jansen Michael John — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Key Palace Theater, 123 S. Meridian St., Redkey: Night Moves – The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway, Muncie: Glass Easter egg hunt — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Bird Walk — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon. Cupcake decorating class — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Beginner/Intermediate paint class 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Joel Corya — 7 p.m. Friday, April 7; and Scott Jackson — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8.