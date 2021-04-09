Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. Sundays; karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday; Katrelle, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; Undercover Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; Damaged Goods, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 17. No cover charge.
Eagles Lodge 4323, 110 E. Ninth St., Lapel: Second Chance, 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Pershing Drive, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Corey Cox Acoustic, 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Remedy Band, 9 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Pop Rox, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Sonsee Cloud, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
Sulphur Springs Christian Church, 3368 U.S. Highway 36, Sulphur Springs: Matt Baird of Spoken and The Protest (acoustic), 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.