Alexandria YMCA, Alexandria: Bingo — 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. $5 for non-members, free to members. Doors open at 5 p.m.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Poker — every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.; euchre every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: euchre tournament 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday; steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. every Friday; third Thursday dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m.; fourth Thursday dance with DJ Buddy Patterson.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: CRA Street Stock 150 — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Midtown Madmen — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16; Gordon Bonham — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Benson Motorcycles Inc., 6410 W. McGalliard Road, Muncie: Hunter Lee Band — 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Password Reset — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Daleville Town Hall Park, Daleville: Katrelle — 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Jai Baker 3 — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; Homestead Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Moon Cats — 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Cook & Belle — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis: Gin Blossoms 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Tom Keifer of the Band Cinderella — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Eric Church — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; Godsmack and Staind — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; Luke Bryan — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Taylor’s Bar & Table, 8015 S. Ind. 13, Suite 3, Pendleton: Joshua Bucy — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Jennifer Mlott — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; Live music fundraiser (TANL-Turn Away No Longer) with Gabe Sigler & Dustin Levi — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tonne Winery, 101 W. Royerton Road, Muncie: Cory Hill and the Big Band — 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, 3504 Main St., Anderson: Paranormal Discussion Group — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.