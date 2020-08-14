American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: ’50s and ’60s dance, swing music — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdayand Aug. 22. Cost is $5. DJ will be Buddy Patterson. A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Mina & The Wondrous Flying Machine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Katrelle, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Elwood Elks 368, 1700 S. Anderson St., Elwood: Night Before Glass Festival Rod Run hosted by Vintage Rollers Car Club of Elwood, 4-8 p.m. Friday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Sing-Along Bingo: Return of the 90’s, 8-11 p.m. Friday.
Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson: The Lore Family, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 32 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Grand reopening with Pop Rox Band, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Ed Paul Fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sam and Trent, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
