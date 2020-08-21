The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “The Greatest Showman,” concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and movie, 8 p.m. Friday; 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: 50s and 60s dance, swing music, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $5. DJ will be Buddy Patterson.
Bourbon Street Sports Pub and Grill, 845 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Madison County Biker Died Here Fallen Biker Monument Ride, registration, 10:30 a.m.; kickstands up, noon, Saturday. Dinner will be at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson. Proceeds to the families of fallen bikers in Madison County.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Somewhere South Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Pop Rox Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Elks Lodge 368, 1700 S. Anderson St., Elwood: Craft /Vendor Show & Daddio’s Food Truck, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Elwood City Park: My Yellow Rickshawk, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Centre, Anderson: Friday Night Karaoke, 9 p.m.-midnight Friday.
Jessop Amusements Carnival, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson: 5-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: M Squared Project Live Again, 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Sam & Trent, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday.
Landmark Park, 200 E. Church St., Fortville: FabFortville Fireworks Festival, 5-10 p.m. Saturday.
Live on Main St.: Elwood, 8-10 p.m. Friday at 105 N. 18th St.
Woody’s, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Taint’d, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.
