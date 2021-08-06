American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; Dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson every Thursday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: The 5 Speeds, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; Charlie Ballantine Jazz, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave., Anderson: The Fierce, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Jeeps on Meridian with Jai Baker on stage, raffle prizes, food trucks, 5-11 p.m. Saturday; Dickman Town Center. Proceeds to the Animal Protection League and Madison County Humane Society. Summer Concert series featuring Seth Cook, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday, sign-ups at 2 p.m., blind draw; karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday; Pop Rox Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; DJ Buddy Patterson, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday; Headwind, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. No cover charge.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Perfect Strangers, 8 p.m. Friday; The Failers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: Concert and Cream Fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County, performance by Katrelle Band, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Traci and Jimmy, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: RRF Live, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class, every Wednesday and Thursday, 6-7 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Chair Yoga, every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming, every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night, every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Edward Paul Fry, 7 p.m. Friday.
Warren Miller Park, 705 W. 29th St., Anderson: SoulFest to run Friday through Sunday. Variety of activities including live music, softball tournament, basketball competition, BBQ competition, car show, bike show, hot wing eating competition, and food and merchant vendors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.