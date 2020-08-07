Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: “Through Harvey’s Eye: A Photographic Journey,” 5 p.m. Friday; outdoor reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Alexandria Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Grease,” 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; “Star Wars Empire Strikes Back,” 9:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St., Anderson: Ciara Haskett, 7 p.m. Friday; Alex Wnek, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 6 to 8 p.m.; and DJ, 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Damaged Goods Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; Moon Cats Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: M Squared Project Live, 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Jeff Ash, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Joe Hess, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday.
Woody’s, 737 Main St., Lapel: Karaoke with Pasha Moore, 8 to 11 p.m. every Tuesday.
