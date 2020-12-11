Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson — “Wild Wilderness” exhibition and pop-up gift shop continues through Dec. 23. Galleries open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday; and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: The Croods (2) A New Age — 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday., and 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday; “Elf” — 9 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Damaged Goods, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Christmas Movie Night – It’s a Drive-In (“A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”), 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Pizza with Santa and Mrs. Clause, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson: Carry-out only chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Krosshairs, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: drum yoga, 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays; country line dancing, Thursdays, 3 p.m.; R & B line dancing, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.; and walker program, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon throughout the month of November. All are free, but donations will be accepted. Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted. On Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. a painting class will be held. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m. Friday. Call to book your table, 765-534-4111.
