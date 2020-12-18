The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Christmas Eve, 7 and 9 p.m.; “Christmas Vacation,” 9 p.m., Friday-Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Pop Rox, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public. Katrelle Band, 8 to midnight Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Last Stand Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26; Somewhere South (New Year’s Eve, $10 admission) — Dec. 31; Cross Roads Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9; Katrelle Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16; Last Stand Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson: Drive-Through Christmas Light Display, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 25.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Bronnenberg Holiday Home Tours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Timothy Scott, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: drum yoga, 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays; country line dancing, Thursdays, 3 p.m.; R & B line dancing, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.; and walker program, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon throughout the month of November. All are free, but donations will be accepted. Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
T.M. Norton Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Karaoke Christmas, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Since this week is a holiday week please call venue to verify holiday hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.