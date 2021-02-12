The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: The Blue 32 (an eclectic mix of rock and blues), 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; Hip Hop Night (by So Syzzley Entertainment), 8 p.m. Saturda.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Joe Hess, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Valentine’s Day Steak Dinner and Comedy Show, 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets available: event.ontaptickets.com/events/valentines-day-double-date-night-steak-dinner-and-comedy-show-2-13-2021
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Karaoke with DJ Dex, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza, Anderson: Valentine’s Weekend Jazz Night, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
