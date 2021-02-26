Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Katrelle, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday; karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: The Krosshairs, 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Kandis Chambers, 8 p.m. Friday; Rock Garage, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Live Trivia (90’s Theme), 7:30-9 p.m. Friday; Corey Cox Solo Acoustic, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke Party, 9 p.m. Friday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through Good Friday. Carry-out is available.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; cardio drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, Mondays, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Corey Cox, 8-11 p.m. Friday. Call to book your table at 765-534-4111 (make sure you tell them a table near the music.)
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Levi Driskell, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; live music with Sonsee Cloud & Randy Martin, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.