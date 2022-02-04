With inclement weather, check directly with a venue to make sure events are taking place:
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: every Tuesday — euchre games at 3:30 p.m., homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m.; every Wednesday — shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m.; every Thursday — dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; every Friday — New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Wednesdays, euchre, 6 p.m.; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; Fridays, broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Sunday at 3 p.m., blind draw with sign-ups at 2 p.m.; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Pop Rox Band — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday; SpLit Endz — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Homestead Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; Island Vibe — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. No cover charge.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Corey Cox — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Dinosaur World Live — 3 p.m. Sunday; Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s “A Classical Valentine” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets: 765-644-2111 or www.andersonsymphony.org.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.; country line dancing — every Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m.; recommended donation, $5. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club, square dance and day programs — crafts and non-cash bingo. All are open to the public; donations are accepted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: KrosshairS, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.