Before the world went sideways, there were dozens of television or streaming series that you wanted to watch but had no time to actually consume. Now that you’re sitting in front of the TV with nothing better to do, you can’t, for the life of you, remember what those titles were.
So here’s a quick list of shows to binge while we’re all adjusting to our new normal. We’ll suggest different shows, films or activities each week and will happily take your suggestions. Send them to heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.
This week’s list is for mature viewers:
House of Cards (Netflix): Majority House Whip Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife, Claire (Robin Wright), exact revenge on all who have wronged him, including the President of the United States. It’s the Americanized version of a British series of the same name.
The Crown (Netflix): This historical drama, winner of the Golden Globe for best television drama in 2017, follows the political rivalries and romances of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman and Claire Foy).
Nancy Drew (CW): Inspired by the book series, this television adaptation sees a young Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) make plans to leave her hometown for college. But a supernatural murder mystery draws her in.
Devs (Hulu): A computer engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) investigates the secretive development division in her company. She believes it may be behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): A housewife in the 1960s decides to try her luck at being a standup comedian. The series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, is the winner of three Golden Globes, including best television musical or comedy in 2018.
GLOW (Netflix): A look at the chaotic personal and professional lives of the women in a 1980s professional wrestling organization in Los Angeles. Alison Brie of “Community” fame takes center stage.
Insecure (HBO): Starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, the series follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
Pen15 (Hulu): Maya Erskine and Ana Konkle star in their self-created series about two seventh-grade girls dealing with the awkwardness of being a teenager in middle school.
McMillions (HBO): You were never going to find Park Place. This documentary gives a detailed account of the McDonald’s Monopoly scam during the 1990s.
Atypical (Netflix): Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. When he decides it’s time to find a girlfriend, the journey sets his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) on her own life-changing path as she deals with his desire for independence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.