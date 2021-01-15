American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tourney, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7-10 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday.The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Game Night Live: Wheel of Fortune, 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, and Sing-Along Bingo: Return of the ‘90s, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday,
Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Traci and Jimmy, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; cardio drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, starting Monday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Live music from 8-11 p.m. Friday; Timothy Scott (solo acoustic), 8 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.