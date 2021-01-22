American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tourney, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga starting Monday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.