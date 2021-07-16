Alex Theatre, 407 W. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Space Jam,” 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 6 p.m. July 22. “Black Widow.” 4:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4:15 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. July 22.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo — every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: The Cold Hearts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Mammoth Flynt Live, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Civic Green, 9312 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria: “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: thecommonstheatre.org. Tickets
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Seth Cook in concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson:Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria:Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; North Side Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. No cover charge.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Rock Garage, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Pop Rox, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday and Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Smoky’s Concession, 732 Main St., Lapel: Shawn Richards, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: The Auburns, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Charlie Krone, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Yorktown, 3515 N. 850W: Farmapalooza Summer Concert, 3 p.m. Saturday.
