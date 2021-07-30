Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Jungle Cruise,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament. 6 p.m. every Thursday. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; Dance, 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson every Thursday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Bashiri Asad, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Civic Green, 9312 W. Smith St., Yorktown: SouthRidge, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works (Symphony on the Prairie), 8 p.m. Friday.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Summer Concert series concludes with Magnolia Soul, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday at 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday at 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; Katrelle Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; DJ Buddy Patterson, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. No cover charge.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Like Mother Like Daughter, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Star Party, 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday in front of swimming pool.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Jason Dozier (acoustic), 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Wednesday and Thursday, 6-7 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway, Anderson: White River Folk & Bluegrass Festival, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Music Thru Time Trivia – Anderson Trivia Challenge, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff Ash, to 10 p.m. Saturday.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Timothy Scott (solo acoustic), 7 p.m. Friday.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Corey Cox, 7 p.m. Friday.
