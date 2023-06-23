American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Poker — every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.; euchre every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: euchre tournament 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday; third Thursday dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m.; fourth Thursday dance with DJ Buddy Patterson.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 117, 611 W. State St., Pendleton: J&R — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: CRA Street Stock 150 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Outdoor Summer Movie Series: “Labyrinth” — 9 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Bad Dad Brewing Co., 407 W. Washington St., Fairmount: John Beatrice 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: That 90’s Band — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28; Independence Day Celebration featuring Flannel Tones and 5 Speeds ($20 per vehicle); Cliff Ritchey & The Poor Boys — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive, Elwood: Concert in the Park featuring Reminisce Band — 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Common Ground at Anderson on Tap — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24; Living Proof — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Karaoke with Elaine — 7:30 p.m. to ? Wednesdays; Open Jam on Fridays; and Pershing Drive Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; DJ Buddy Patterson — 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and Northside Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton: Fall Creek Community Band 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Team Member & Community Summer Kickoff — 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Informational booths, food, fun and more includes the Madison County Humane Society, bungee trampoline, rock climbing, obstacle course and bounce house, food trucks, face painting and much more.
Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson: Star Party 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24; Anytime Today – Photo Scavenger Hunt all day Sunday, June 25. .
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29; Dave Matthews Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.
Sahm’s, 250 W. Reformatory Road, Pendleton: Billy and the Tall Boys — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Tillie’s Icon, 724 W. Washington St., Alexandria: Blue Collar Union 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24.