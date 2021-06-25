American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel: All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; ‘50s and ‘60s music, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: “Waiting for Guffman” and “Pecker” movies, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $3.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: The Walker Band, 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Bourbon Street, 843 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Afroman Live, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Civic Green, 9312 W. Smith St., Yorktown: GrooveSmash, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: Symphony on the Prairie featuring The Music of the Beatles (featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra), 8 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. Pop Rox, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; DJ Buddy Patterson, 8-11 p.m. Friday; Last Stand, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. No cover charge.
Falls Park, Pendleton: Lions Club concert in the park, Corey Cox , 6 p.m. Sunday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Rangeline Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; R&B line dancing class — every Monday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Chair Yoga — every Monday and Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cardio-drumming — every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and Simmons Dance Night — every Friday 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6. All are open to the public and donations are being accepted.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Corey Cox, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
