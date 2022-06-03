Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Top Gun Maverick” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” — 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: First Friday 5 to 9 p.m. including additional participating venues: The Art Association of Madison County, Oakley Brother Distillery, BYOB, Cultured Urban Winery, Creatures of Habit, Not So Secret Garden, Jackrabbit Coffee, Dapper Cat Cafe and the YMCA.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: That ‘90s Band — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 3; and The 78’s — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Summer Concert Series featuring Cook and Belle 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; Katrelle — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Somewhere South — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
The Frosty Mug, 134 E. Jefferson St., Tipton: Second That Band — 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
JackRabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St., Anderson: First Friday — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: 60’s Theme Karaoke Party — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 4.
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson: “Dear Brutus” — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
Sahm’s Smokehouse, 250 W. Reformatory Road, Pendleton: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Hotel 67 Live — 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 3; Pop Rox — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Tonne Winery, 101 W. Royerton Road, Muncie: The Blue 32 — 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Shawn Richards — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 3; The Collectors! 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4.