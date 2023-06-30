Alexandria Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny” — 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2; “No Hard Feelings” — 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Poker — every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.; euchre every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: euchre tournament 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday; steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. every Friday; third Thursday dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m.; fourth Thursday dance with DJ Buddy Patterson.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 4th of July Figure 8 Madness — 7 p.m. racing begins; fireworks, Tuesday, July 4.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Independence Day Celebration featuring Flannel Tones and 5 Speeds ($20 per vehicle) on Saturday, July 1; Cliff Ritchey & The Poor Boys — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers: Star-Spangled Symphony — 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, through Monday, July 3.
Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson: W.D. Benjamin 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30; and Jade Samone 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Living Proof — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30; Cooke & Belle — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; Northside Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1; Project Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Frankton Elementary School, 1303 Ind. 128W, Frankton: Town of Frankton Fireworks — at dark Saturday, July 1.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson: Fire It Up On The 4th — first race, 6:15 p.m.; family fun activities with fireworks at dark — Tuesday, July 4.
Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield: Bicentennial Auto Show — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Hosted by the Chesterfield Police Department.
Prairie Creek Reservoir, 6400 S. 575E, Selma: Ron Bonham Days featuring Cook and Belle as well as Greg Rhodes and the Boggy Branch Band — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; must have an RCCI membership card to participate.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Dave Matthews Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1; Post Malone — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and Dierks Bentley — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Sahm’s Smokehouse, 250 Reformatory Road, Pendleton: On Air — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 30; and The Cold Hearts with Cowboy J’s line dance lessons — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1.