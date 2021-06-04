Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Cruella,” 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. Friday; 1:15, 4:15 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: First Friday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson: Featuring the Live, Laugh, Love Category winners. Enjoy the work of local artists Sarah Jones, Anne Maddox, and Julia Wickes. Each artist won first in their categories during the January Live, Laugh, Love exhibition in January 2021. Exhibit runs through July 18. Opening reception is Friday.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Corey Cox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: South Street Band, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Cook & Belle, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw. Karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday. Open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Wednesday; Quincy’s Brass, 8 p.m. Saturday. No cover charge.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: “Souvenir,” benefit play and dinner for The Alley Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Call for tickets: 765-643-0701 or Central Christian Church office, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 765-643-6957, 932 Jackson St., Anderson.
Elwood Elks, 1700 S. Anderson St., Elwood: Elks & Vintage Rollers Spring Cruise, 4 p.m. Friday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: The Blue 32, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: John Frees, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson: The ASO with Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield: Pop Up Shops, 5 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Timothy Scott, 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R & B line dancing, 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; cardio drumming, 5 p.m. Tuesdays.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, 2 p.m. Mondays.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: The Walker Band, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Woody’s, 737 Main St., Lapel: Foxtrot Yankeez, 9 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.