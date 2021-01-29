American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays; made-to-order breakfasts, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo — every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m. All events open to the public.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: — Dancing Like the Stars watch party, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Live Trivia Night “Friends” Theme — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday; and Dave Ellison Duo Live — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Dancing Like the Stars, doors open, 6 p.m.; show, 7 p.m. Saturday. Limited number of tickets to view in person at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005A2B38501A2F. This event is limited to 291 guests to ensure the safety of all involved. Tickets cannot be held and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Livestream footage of the event will be available. Follow Paramount Theatre’s Dancing Like the Stars for more information.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming — Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga starting Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Krosshairs — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza, Anderson: Dancing Like the Stars watch party, 7 p.m. Saturday.
