Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:15, 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bing, 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Bourbon Street Sports Pub and Grill, 845 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Sunday Fun Day Line Dancing Party, 6-11 p.m. Sunday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Pershing Drive, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday; Pop Rox Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Mark and Christina, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Pre-St. Patty’s Day Party — The Walker Band Acoustic, 9 p.m. to midnight, Saturday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through Good Friday. Carry-out is available.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: St. Paddy’s Bash w/DJ Goldie, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Timothy Scott, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: An Evening of Bluegrass Music, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; cardio drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Tyler Stroh, 8-11 p.m. Friday.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Sonsee Cloud, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
