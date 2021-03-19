American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday; Damage Goods, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Mammoth Flynt Spring Jam, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Shawn Richards, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: 120th Anniversary celebration on Saturday. Doors open, noon; food served, 2 p.m., with ceremony and celebration following; live entertainment by Katrelle, 8 p.m.-midnight.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Rock Garage Youth Night, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Jeff Ash, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Layla Adair Price, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through Good Friday. Carry-out is available.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Taint’d, 9 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Scott Jackson, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; Drinking Beer and Telling Lies (acoustic country and rock), 7 p.m. Saturday.
Woody’s Bar and Grill, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Rock Alley, 9 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.