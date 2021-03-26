Bad Dad Brewing, 407 W. Washington St., Fairmount: Steve Michaels, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Pershing Drive, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday; open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday; Pop Rox Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: The Blue 32, 8:30 p.m. Friday; Rock Garage, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Ciera Dawn Haskett, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Keith Rea, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; David Leo Schultz: Live Album Recording, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through Good Friday. Carry-out is available.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Boggy Branch with Brent Flynn, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Traci and Jimmy, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; cardio drumming, Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m.; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, Mondays, from 2 to 3 p.m.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Karaoke with DJ Dex, 8-11 p.m. Friday; Levi Driskell, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
