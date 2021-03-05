American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners and, special this week, broasted frog legs (while they last), 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: soup dinner, 5:30 p.m., and bingo, 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Wicked 4Play, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw. Karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday. Open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday. All events open to the public. Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Saddle up line dancing with Guest Bartender Amanda Crouch, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday. Shades of Raven with special guests Gravel Switch, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Justin Clark Live, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Lenten Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through Good Friday. Carry-out is available.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Fundraiser dance and silent auction for Shannon Purcell (Selleck) and family, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday; R and B line dancing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m Mondays and Wednesdays.; cardio drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays,; and chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Heather & The Helms, 8-11 p.m. Friday; Mark + Christina, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Live music with Ciara Haskett, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Woody’s, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Pop Rox Band, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.