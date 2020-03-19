Before the world went sideways, there were dozens of television or streaming series that you wanted to watch but had no time to actually consume. Now that you’re sitting in front of the TV with nothing better to do, you can’t, for the life of you, remember what those titles were.
So here’s a quick list of shows to binge while we’re all adjusting to our new normal. We’ll suggest different shows, films or activities each week and will happily take your suggestions. Send them to heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.
This week’s list is for mature viewers:
Locke & Key (Netflix): After the death of their father under mysterious circumstances, the Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse. There, they discover magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Hulu): Zoey (Jane Levy) discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and musical numbers. And that can make things complicated.
Schitt’s Creek (Netflix and Pop): Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and his family (Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy) end up broke when his video store business goes south. They have to leave their pampered lives and regroup.
The Boys (Amazon Prime): A rough group of vigilantes, led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, try to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers.
The Witcher (Netflix): Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the story follows the solitary monster hunter as he struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Perfect Harmony (Hulu): An Ivy League professor (Bradley Whitford) loses his wife and contemplates taking his own life. But fate intervenes and the professor soon finds himself as director of the church choir in his wife’s very rural hometown.
American Housewife (Hulu): Strong-willed mom Katie (Katy Mixon) raises her flawed family in a wealthy town filled with perfect wives and their perfect offspring.
The Good Place (Hulu): Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) has a terrible accident and finds herself in “The Good Place,” where, given her checkered past and abhorrent behavior, it seems she doesn’t quite belong.
Mindhunter (Netflix): Set in the late 1970s, two FBI agents are tasked with interviewing serial killers to solve open cases.
Ozark (Netflix): A financial adviser (Jason Bateman) drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder money to appease a drug boss.
