Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Grease,” 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday; “Raya The Last Dragon,” 7 p.m. Friday, noon and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Thursday. Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. DJ Buddy Patterson. Admission, $5.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out) Fridays; made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. every Saturday.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.
Beulah Park, Alexandria: Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3 p.m., Friday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Pershing Drive, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St., Anderson: Dennis O’Hagan’s Great Brewery Tour, 7 p.m. Friday.
Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie: Renegade Monster Truck Tour, 4 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament, 3 p.m. every Sunday. Karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday. Open jam, 8 p.m. every Friday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Northside Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Mother’s Day Brunch, Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Must make reservation).
Falls Park, 625 E. Water St., Pendleton: Pendleton Farmers Market, 8 a.m. Saturday.
First Friday: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, multiple locations in downtown Anderson.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: The Gasoline Gypsies with special guest Desevren, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Good’s, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: Free ice cream cones for Mom, 1-5 p.m., Saturday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Mother’s Day Brunch, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Ed Paul Fry with special guest, Ciara, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: “The Little Mermaid” presented by Anderson Young Ballet Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at www.andersonparamount.org/shows.
Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Anderson City Market opening day, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: R and B line dancing, 7:30 p.m Mondays and Wednesdays; cardio drumming, 5 p.m. Tuesdays; Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., $6; and chair yoga, 2 p.m. Mondays.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Joe Hess, 7 p.m. Saturday.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Dave Ellison, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
