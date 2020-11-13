5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Jeff Ash, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Dirty Dancing,” 5 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; “Toy Story,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Comedian Dave Dugan, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Katrelle, 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m.; Pershing Drive, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Second Chance, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Brent Terhune featuring DJ Dangler, 8 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Helpling-The Band Live, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Dave Ellison with Brent Murphy, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pax Brewing Co., 908 Main St., Lapel: Metal Night, 11 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Chair yoga: Mondays, at 2 p.m.; country line dancing, Thursdays at 3 p.m.; R & B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.; and walker program, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon throughout the month of November. All are free, but donations will be accepted. Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Joe Hess, 8:30 p.m. Friday.
T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Ciera Dawn Haskett, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Woody’s, 737 Main St., Lapel: Last call (at least for a year) with Jimmy Hammond and Drew Hawk, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
