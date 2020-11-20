The Alex Theatre, 407 S. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Gremlins,” 7:15 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays; Mountain Oyster dinners starting at 11 a.m. Saturday until they are gone.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; open jam, every Friday, 8 p.m.; Pop Rox Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. All events open to the public.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Reminisce, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Pat Godwin (featuring Willie Griswold), 8 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Foxgardin Kitchen and Ale, Fortville: Corey Cox, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. For reservations, call 317.485.4085 or via OpenTable here: https://rb.gy/kucxdv. Make sure to note “main room for music” when reserving your spot.
Tap 5’s Broadway, Anderson: Corey Cox, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday; Karaoke dance party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Sam and Trent, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Pax Verum Brewery, 908 Main St., Lapel: Factory Authorized Technicians, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Country line dancing, Thursdays, 3 p.m.; R & B line dancing, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.; and walker program, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon throughout the month of November. All are free, but donations will be accepted. Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: Live acoustic music, 9:30 p.m. Friday.
