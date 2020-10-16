American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Shuffleboard tourney, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Boobakat Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Beginning Sunday, a shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Pastime Band, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: John Beatrice, 9 p.m. Friday; DIY Series: Painting with Stephanie, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Jeff Ash, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Friday Night Dance every Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
