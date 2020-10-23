Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Friday the 13th,” 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo, every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Pop Rox Band, 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Last Stand Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Blue Collar Union, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: Tarnished Hollow’s Eve (Sampling Event), 7 to 11 p.m. Friday; Karaoke for a Cause, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Boos & Brews, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday with special guest, Ciara Haskett.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Thomas Wayne Pruitt, 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Cassidy Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Open to the public for walking, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 2-3 p.m., chair yoga; every Thursday until Nov. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m., they will have line dancing; Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted. On Sunday, Nov. 1, a pork chop fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds go towards new handicap restrooms.
The Stable, 105 State St., Pendleton: KrosshairS@, 8-11 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.