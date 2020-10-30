American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave., Frankton: Bingo — every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; Kids Halloween contest, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; Adult Halloween contest with the band Money Pennie from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson: Drive Boo, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Circle of Hope Church, 2406 Delaware St., Anderson: Community Fall Fest, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain location: Bateman Community Center.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; SpLit Endz Band, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Don't forget your Halloween costume.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 7 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Bull Dogs (Halloween, $10 admission), 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
5's Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Edward Paul Fry, 7 p.m. Friday. Payne's Food Truck will be on site.
Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N, Anderson: Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, Anderson: free concert with The Shake Ups, 8-10 p.m. Friday.
Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson: Trick-or-treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday (for children 12 and under).
Healing Hands Home Health office, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson: Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Keeper's Resale, Chesterfield: Halloween spook house, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; trunk-or-treating, 3-5 p.m., Saturday.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Fifth annual Halloween Party, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; live music from Pershing Drive, 9 p.m. to midnight; costume contest: best overall costume, best couples costume.
Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S, Daleville: Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson: Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (for children under 13 and accompanied by an adult).
North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson: Trunk-n-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., Markleville: Fall Family Spooktacular Drive-In Movie, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Costume contest, pumpkin decorating. Movie begins at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs.
Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson: Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pax Verum Brewing Co., 908 Main St., Lapel: Pierogi Love Indy 2020 Tour, 5-10 p.m. Friday. Music by The Stonejacks.
Pressure Lounge 765, 1610 Arrow Ave., Anderson: One-Year Anniversary Halloween Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Costume contest with cash prize.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Open to the public for walking, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon; Monday, 2-3 p.m., chair yoga. Every Thursday until Nov. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m., they will have line dancing; Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted. Pork chop fundraiser, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Proceeds go towards new handicap restrooms.
Sam Pierce Chevrolet, 12401 W. 550S, Daleville: Halloween Drive Thru, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The Scrounge Around, 5541 MLK Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Trick-or-Treat, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson: Haunters Against Hate Night fundraiser, 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
