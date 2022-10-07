Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; “Smile” 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8; and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament at 6 p.m. Thursdays, with blind draw for partners; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament Thursday evenings, with buy-in from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., entry fee of $80 and $15,000 starting stack.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; dance at 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month with DJ Jerry Wilmot; dance at 6 p.m. fourth Thursday of each month with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. Fridays. Open to the public.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1131 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Season finale, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: First Friday activities with Anatomy Art Show, 5 to 8 p.m.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625 North, Middletown: Fall Fest with GrooveSmash Trio, Pushing Daisy’s from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; The 78’s from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Stones Throw from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 8.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Toy Factory (last concert of Summer Concert Series) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson first and third Fridays; broasted chicken dinners Tuesdays; fish dinners Friday nights; line dance lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays; country dance lessons Friday nights.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: J&R at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Jim Brickman at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga at 2 p.,m. Mondays; country line dancing at 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming at 5 p.m. Tuesday; open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, cost is $3 per person, text Tony Miles to register your talent for the show, 912-996-2649; movie night with “Mars Attacks,” a PG-13 comedy, at dusk Saturday, Oct. 28, at dusk; Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, vendors may text 765-215-4289 to get a vendor’s application; Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, vendors may text 765-215–4289 to get a vendor’s application, or call 765-216-2230 for more information.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Levi Driskell from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Layla Adair Price at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; Shawn Richards at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Woody’s Bar and Grill, 737 N. Main St., Lapel: Second Chance at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.