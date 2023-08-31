Alexandria YMCA, Alexandria: Bingo — 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. $5 for non-members, free to members. Doors open at 5 p.m.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Poker — every Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.; euchre every Wednesday at 6 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: euchre tournament 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday; steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. every Friday; third Thursday dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m.; fourth Thursday dance with DJ Buddy Patterson.
American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton: bingo returns 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday, beginning Sept. 6.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays (or until sold out).
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Night of Thrills — racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with events at various downtown locations.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: 5 Speeds — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6; Corey Cox — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St., Muncie: Like Mother Like Daughter 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: The Doo — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Bingo — noon every Sunday and 4 p.m. every Monday; Buddy Patterson every second and fourth Friday at 8 p.m.; beginner line dance lessons every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.; country dance lessons every Friday night at 6 p.m.; Bakersfield Bound — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; Headwind Band — 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Elm Street, 519 N. Elm St., Muncie: Like Mother Like Daughter 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
The Music Box Bar and Grill, Ingalls: Karaoke 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Fireworks Watch Party — 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday at 2 p.m.; cardio-drumming every Tuesday at 5 p.m.; local Cornhole League — 6 p.m. every Wednesday; must have an RCCI membership card to participate; pickleball — start date will be posted soon.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; Odesza: The Last Goodbye Tour — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; The Smashing Pumpkins: The World is A Vampire Tour” — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; Pearl Jam — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
Sahm’s, 250 W. Reformatory Road, Pendleton: Wilder Kind/Lovesick Moan 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St., Lapel: Corey Cox — 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Taylor’s Bar and Table, 8015 S. Ind. 13, Suite 3, Pendleton: Ethan Olvey — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Overruled — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; and Shawn Richards — 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.