The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Marvel: The New Mutants” — 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11; 4, 6:15 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12; 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13; 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: A shuffleboard tourney will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Josh Kaufman — 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 6 to 8 p.m.; and DJ, 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge. Quincy’s Brass — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and Blue Collar Union Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Blueline Music — 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Celebrate the grand opening with new owners.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson: Levi Driskell — 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.: Chicken fry — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Ciera Dawn Haskett — 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Friday Night Dance every Friday evening, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages). DJ Francis Simmons. $6 per person. No alcohol permitted.
Woody’s, 737 Main St., Lapel: Karaoke with Pasha Moore, 8 to 11 p.m. every Tuesday.
